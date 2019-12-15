Ujjain: Debt ridden farmer commits suicide

Ujjain: A farmer committed suicide in village Untwas situated at Barnagar Road by hanging self in his room. On being informed Ingoriya police registered morgue and started investigation.

According to reports, a debt ridden farmer Narsing Meena (38) son of Rama was in stress due to frequent visits of revocry officials of ICICI bank. According to farmer’s father Rama Meena, some recovery officials of the bank intimidated his son to clear his loan account and threathened him to seize his farmland if he did not clear his loan by Saturday. In apprehension, he committed suicide. The annoyed family members of the deceased handed over a memorandum to SDM Ekta Jaiswal and demanded stringnent action against fautly bank officials.