Ujjain: Cybercrimes are committed by less educated people also, says Dr Umesh Kumar Singh

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A lecture on cybercrime was organised by IQAC, departments of physics, computer science and statistics of Government Girls Post-Graduate College under the Academic Excellence of World Bank Project.

Dr Umesh Kumar Singh, head of Computer Science Department of Vikram University, was the chief guest. Dr Singh said that cyber crimes are committed by less educated people also. Global cyber-crime has become the world’s third-largest economy of about $6 trillion. We are digital citizens as we are living in cyberspace. When we use any digital device, we leave some traces like foot prints which are stolen by cyber criminals. We should not share any important information with anyone and should be careful and cautious. He also told some ways to avoid cybercrime like using antivirus, always logging out, etc

Senior professor Dr Dinesh Chandra Khandelwal said that while working on internet, mobile etc, we should adopt positive and useful things and leave negative things. Programme outline was presented by coordinator Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta. Welcome speech and guest introduction was given by Dr Rekha Shahapurkar. The programme was conducted by Saeed Patel and Deepak Namdev expressed gratitude.

