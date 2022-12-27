Ujjain: 'Criminal waste of water must be stopped'   

‘Jalagam Kalash Yatra’ being taken out from the main thoroughfares in Ujjain on Monday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the eve of the three-day International Water Conference named ‘Sujlam’, about 15,000 social workers and devotees walked in Jalagam Kalash Yatra from the Samajik Nyay Parisar and reached Ramghat and flowed water from 313 rivers in the Kshipra and requested everyone to save water. CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will inaugurate the conference at 3 pm at Malgdudi Days Resort, Indore Road.

Vice-president of the host, MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad Vibhash Upadhyay while speaking on the inauguration of the Kalash Yatra organised at the local Samajik Nyay Parisar said that the role of water is the most important among the Panch Mahabhoot.

Member of Parliament Anil Firojia said that this work of Jan Abhiyan Parishad is praiseworthy, exemplary and commendable. As we know that Goddess Kshipra is Mokshadayini, her grace will definitely be upon all of us and in the coming time, we will be able to get rid of the water crisis. Everyone should conserve water and make efforts to save water from today itself.

Dr Jitendra Jamdar, vice-president of MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad said that this yatra will prove to be a milestone in the field of water conservation, definitely, we will all get the blessings of Goddess Kshipra and in the coming times, there will be awareness among the people about saving water.

Senior social worker and environmentalist Gopal Arya said that it is often said that any future world war will be fought for water. Today we have to think about the sorry state of water especially since all our rituals start with water. If we consider water as God then we should stop insulting it.

He said if we waste half a glass of water, we waste 150 crore litres of water every year. He urged everyone to take the message that water is life and has to be saved across the country.

The state coordinator of DRI Amitabh Vashisht gave the outline of the programme. The programme was conducted by Dhananjay Sharma while Sachin Shimpi expressed gratitude.