Ujjain: Cold wave grips city

Ujjain: Owing to northern-eastern chilly winds a big dip of 4.5 degrees in temperature was witnessed in the city and in nearby areas on Thursday. According to Government Jiwajirao Observatory weatherman, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degree Celsius which on Thursday was recorded at 9.5 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded at 25 degree Celsius.

According to observatory’s authority during last 24 hours due to snowfall at many place in northern India, unseasonal winter rain cold wave started blowing in the region consequently despite clear sky. Relative humidity remained 88 percent in the city. The possibility of dipping mercury is likely in coming days, weatherman added.