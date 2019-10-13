Ujjain: City youth’s latest fad: Hanging out @ Kulhad Chai outlets

Ujjain: These days ‘Kulhad Chai’ is attracting the youngsters of city and from morning to night these ultramodern tea shops have good numbers of costumers. There was a time when having tea at stalls was considered as a an activity of men, but in present time not only boys but girls also gather at ultramodern tea shops.

For last two years the way of selling tea and taste both the things underwent the vast change. Ultramodern tea shops have taken the place of traditional ‘chai gumtis’ and hotels. Not only in Freeganj and Nanakheda area, but also in many parts of the Old City flavoured tea is served to customers in ‘Kulhad’ at these types of new shops.

Around 30 shops of tea are being run in several parts of city where along with tea-coffee, bake samosa, sandwich and others fast food items are made available. “Ginger, cardamom, masala and malai tea are the favourite tea flavours of our customers. We have given a different look to our shop that’s why many youngsters come here and have tea,” said Abhishek Thandla, a tea shop owner.

What youngsters say?

“I go to have different flavored tea with my friends, these tea shops are the spots where we have a lot of fun and it is also the place where any matter can be discussed with tea and snacks.”— Arbaz Khan, student

“Sometimes my friends give tea-party at these new tea shops, the sitting arrangement and music system attracts the customers.” Mohammed Shavez, dentist

“Apart from having tea and coffee we can spend time and talk to our friends without any disturbance at these tea shops.”—Jitendra Jain, working professional

“Earlier I didn’t like to have tea but here many flavours and the way of serving tea in Kulhad attract me, whenever I want to sit and have tea with my friends, I come here.”—Varun Gupta, working professional

“Kulhad is the major attraction of these shops. Paper cups and other plastic cups are not used here that’s why these kulhad tea shops are getting good response from youngsters.”—Disha Jha, student

“Whenever I am tired I like to have tea and these days modern tea shops are the best place where you can have tea and get rid of your tiredness.”—Hariom Harod, student