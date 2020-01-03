Ujjain: BJP clears myths about CAA during symposium

Ujjain: District Bharatiya Janata Party (urban and rural) organised a symposium on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Friday at Manorama Garden to clear confusions and myths about the Act. On this occasion BJP’s national general secretary and state in charge Vinay Sahastrabuddhe was the chief orator of the programme.

Addressing the gathered Sahastrabuddhe alleged opposition for spreading wrong myths about Citizenship Amendment Act. He said to coax Muslims for the sake of their votes Congress and other parties spread the false information about the Act. Sahastrabuddhe said that opposition and some anti-social communal elements targeted minorities and spread myths about CAA. Taking a dig at Congress party Sahastrabuddhe said that the senior most party of the nation was spreading false information about the Act just for its Muslim vote bank. He further said that no Indian citizen of any cast, sect or religion will lose citizenship through CAA. He further added that the Act will give citizenship to the religiously persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhas and Jains immigrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

On this occasion Dr Satyanarayan Jatiya, member of parliament Anil Firojia, Mahendra Solanki, MLA Paras Jain, Mohan Yadav, Bahadursingh Chouhan, Vivek Joshi, Bahadursingh Bormundla, mayor Meena Jonwal, Chitamani Malviya, Jagdish Agrawal, Pradeep Pandey, Iqbalsingh Gandhi,| Rajpalsing Sisodiya, Virendra Kavadiya, Sanwar Patel and hundreds of party workers were present. The progamme was conducted by Jagdish Panchal and vote of thanks was extended by Bahadursingh Bormundla.

BJP initiates signature campaign to support CAA: Bharatiya Janata Party started a signature campaign to support CAA on Friday. National vice-president Vinay Sahastrabuddhe inaugurated the campaign. Sahastrabuddhe said that this Act will not affect anyone’s citizenship. On this occasion hundreds of party members and public representatives were present.