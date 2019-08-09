Ujjain: ATM tampered, catches fire

Ujjain: Some miscreants made an attempt to cut away an ATM of State Bank of India in Ganeshpura area on Thursday morning, but failed to do so when the chamber caught fire.

The fire broke out while they were attempting the theft. According to reports, the residents of the area informed the police on emitting smoke from the chamber of the ATM early morning.

On being informed the police reached the spot and called the fire brigade to extinguish the growing gradually fire. The police also informed the SBI officials.

According to the police, the miscreants entered the ATM chamber with cutter and other tools and fled as soon as it caught fire. Bank officials Ravindra Kumar Singh reached at the crime scene and took the stock of the incident.

The police seized the tools found in the ATM chamber which were used during the cutting. The police said, “CCTV footages will be examined to nab the offenders and afterward the case of loot will be registered against them.”