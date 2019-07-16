Ujjain: Administrative officials inspect Mahakal sawari route

Ujjain: Sawari (procession) of lord Mahakal will be taken out on every Monday during the month of Shravan according to Hindu calendar. The first sawari will be taken out on July 22 on the first Monday of Shravan month. Ahead of the procession, divisional commissioner Ajeet Kumar, IG Rakesh Gupta, SP Sachin Atulkar, collector Shashank Mishra and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected the route and took stock of arrangements on Monday.

The administrative officials set out at 11 am from Mahakaleshwar temple and moved through Choubees Khamba, Gudri square, Pandareeba, Kaharwadi, Ramanujkot and Ramghat. The officials also visited Kartik Chowk, Dhaba Road, Chhatri Chowk and Patni Bazar areas and instructed the officers to maintain cleanliness in the areas.

The administrative officials instructed the concerned officials to setup proper barricading as thousands of devotees are expected during the day of sawari to have a look of lord Mahakal. The officials were also asked to install proper lighting on the routes of procession of lord Mahakal. Mayor visits areas ahead of Gurupurnima

Mayor Meena Jonwal also visited the city on Monday in view of Gurupurnima and took the stock of arrangements. Starting from Guru Sandipani Ashram, Jonwal visited Mounibaba Ashram, Valmikidham cowshed, Ramghat, Narsingh Ghat, Harsiddhi temple, Goud bastgi, Chardham temple, Indoregate, Dewasgate and Agar road areas. During her visit the mayor lashed out the public toilet supervisor at Manganath area for not maintaining proper cleanliness of the toilet and instructed the officials to slap penalty on the service provider company. Officials asked to maintain law and order during Mahakal sawaries

All the concerned officials were asked to perform their duties efficiently to maintain law and order across the city during the sawaries (processions) of lord Mahakal to be taken out in the Hindu months of Shravan and Bhadava. The first procession will be taken out on July 22, followed by 5 more procession scheduled on July 29, August 5, August 12, August 19 and 26. Collector Shashak Mishra instructed concerned officials to maintain law and order in Shri Mahakaleshwar temple premises also during these days as large numbers of the devotees are expected to visit the temple in these days.