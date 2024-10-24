MP October 24 Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Dana’ To Bring Rains To Eastern Parts Including Jabalpur, Rewa & Others; Expect Bright Sun In Indore, Bhopal 

MP October 24 Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Dana’ To Bring Rains To Eastern Parts; Expect Bright Sun In Indore, Bhopal | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh continues to experience three different weather conditions simultaneously. Indore and Bhopal are expected to witness a bright sun throughout the day.

However, drizzles may occur in the eastern parts of the state including Jabalpur, Shahdol, Sagar, and Rewa divisions. These light rains are induced from the increased moisture in the atmosphere due to a cyclone named 'Dana,' which developed over the Andaman Sea.

On the other hand, cities like Gwalior and Ujjain will continue to experience sunny weather. Pachmarhi remains the coldest place in the state, both during the day and at night.

weather condition in Madhya Pradesh at 11 Am | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected on Thursday:

Sunny Weather: Cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and other districts will experience sunny skies.

Light Rain and Thunderstorms: There will be no rain or thunderstorm conditions in any part of Madhya Pradesh.

Cyclonic Storm affecting India at present | IMD Bhopal

What do the meteorologists say?

The Meteorological Department predicts no rainfall in the state over the next 24 hours, meaning most cities will experience sunny skies.

Previously, two weather systems were active over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal for the last 10-11 days, which brought rainfall to the western and southern parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Districts in the Indore, Ujjain, and Jabalpur divisions saw significant rain on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the rain has stopped, but daytime temperatures in many areas have dropped, and nights have become cooler.

Cyclone 'Dana' will not impact Madhya Pradesh

According to IMD Bhopal’s scientist Dr. Ved Prakash Singh, Cyclone 'Dana' will not impact Madhya Pradesh. Although moisture levels have increased, daytime temperatures remain above normal. When both temperature and moisture are high, foggy conditions can develop.