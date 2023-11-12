MP: Lord Mahakal To Be Bathed In Hot Water From Today

RAJ BHOG: About 125 kg of ‘purandari anjeer’ (fig) was offered to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam by a devotee from Pune in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With the change of seasons, there is a change in the daily activities of Rajadhiraj Mahakal. Lord Mahakal bathes in hot water for six months and cold water for six months. In this sequence, hot bath will start on Kartik Ki Chaudas on November 12. This sequence will continue till the full moon of Phalgun month.

In Mahakaleshwar Temple, service to God is done according to the seasons. In winter the Lord is bathed with hot water. It begins with the Abhyanga bath on Roop Chaudas. On Roop Chaudas, Lord Mahakal will be bathed with water to enhance his appearance. On Diwali, there will be Bhasma Aarti in the morning and Shayan Aarti in the evening and night with lamps and flower arrangements. Each festival is celebrated a day earlier in the Mahakal temple.

Pt Mahesh Pujari said that Diwali will be celebrated in Mahakal Temple on Roop Chaudas. After the Panchamrit Abhishek of Lord in Bhasma Aarti in the early morning, the women of the priest family will apply Ubtan to Lord Mahakal. After this, the Lord will be bathed with hot water.

The priests will apply perfume to the king. Aarti of God will be done with camphor. Attractive makeup will be done with hemp and dry fruits and new clothes and jewellery will be worn. After the process of consecration, adornment and worship is completed, offerings will be made to God. Govardhan Puja is performed in the temple on the next day of Diwali. After worshipping the cows, Govardhan made from cowdung is worshipped in the cow shed located in Chintaman area.

