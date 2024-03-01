Madhya Pradesh: Shiv Navratri Celebrations Start At Mahakal Mandir  

On the first day of Shiv Navratri, the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam was given the Nirakaar shape in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the festival of Maha Shivratri, lakhs of devotees visit the Shri Mahakaleshwar temple to seek the darshan of Lord Shri Mahakaleshwar. Shiva Navratri festival is celebrated nine days before the festival of Maha Shivratri.

This festival has started from February 29. In the tradition of Sanatan Dharma, just as Navratri is celebrated in Goddess temples to worship Shakti, similarly Shiva Navratri is celebrated in the world-famous Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple of Ujjain.

This festival of Shiva Navratri continues from Phalgun Krishna Panchami till the next day of the Mahashivratri festival. On the first day of Shiv Panchami, worship of Shri Chandramouleshwar Lord in Naivedya room, worship of Shri Ganesh and worship of Shri Koteshwar Mahadev Lord from 8 am on the banks of Kotitirtha located in the courtyard of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, beginning of Shiv Navratri Mahotsav with Abhishek-Aarti will be performed.

Cops arrange the mobile phones before returning them to their owners in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Madhya Pradesh: 161 Persons Smile After Getting Back Stolen Mobiles

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The team of IT cell has succeeded in finding the lost mobile phones of 161 complainants by obtaining technical information. In case of loss of mobile phones in Ujjain district, the IT cell collects all the application forms for lost mobiles, after obtaining technical information, the lost mobiles are searched and recovered through the concerned police station.

In the same sequence, the lost mobile phones of 161 applicants have been recovered by the IT cell and the police station by showing activeness. Its total price is around Rs 40,25,000. SP Pradeep Sharma on Thursday brought smiles again to the sad faces by calling the original mobile owners at the Police Control Room and handing over their lost mobiles.