Madhya Pradesh: Prevent primary risk factors for healthy heart

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-day workshop on paradigm of wellness nutrition concluded at Government Girls Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) on Wednesday.

It was organised under the joint aegis of home science department of GGPGC and IQAC and Science Council Prayag’s Madhya Pradesh chapter.

On the concluding day of the event on the occasion of World Heart Day, Dr Priya Chitale gave a speech on the topic of heart disease and nutrition and said that heart disease is one of the non-communicable diseases, which we also call non-communicable disease.

She said that heart disease, cancer, diabetes and respiratory diseases are the main causes of 60 % of all deaths worldwide.

According to the World Health Organisation, 41 million people die every year from non-communicable diseases, which is equivalent to 71 % of all deaths globally and heart disease accounts for the most deaths, which is about 17.9 million.

Unbalanced diet and lack of physical activity are the main reasons for diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, etc. These are medically called metabolic risk factors, which if not controlled can lead to heart disease and even premature death.

Dr Chitale said, to maintain heart health, greater emphasis should be placed on strategies to control risk factors, including primary prevention which takes care of a single factor such as blood pressure or diabetes.

Secondary prevention begins after an episode of heart disorder. The sooner we start controlling these risk factors, the more successful we will be at keeping our hearts healthy.

Dr Munira Hussain resolved the queries of the participants. Dr Neeta Tapan thanked the organisers, participants and the principal and staff members of the college. Dr Shashi Prabha Jain while presenting report said that participants from all over India participated and made the event a success. Dr Hemant Gehlot presided over the programme and said in his speech that the subject of home science touches all aspects of life. Diet and nutrition, human development, textile science, family resource management etc. are such areas which are associated with day to day life. Mentioning the daily topics in the workshop, he described them as very useful and congratulated everyone.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 02:26 AM IST