Madhya Pradesh: National Seminar On Contemprary Context Of State Politics In Ujjain

Prof KC Suri delivering the keynote speech | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day national seminar on “Contemporary Context of State Politics in India: Conundrums and Possibilities” commenced with a captivating keynote address by Prof KC Suri at Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research here on Thursday. Prof Suri, a renowned academician from Central University of Hyderabad, took centre stage to unravel the complexities and possibilities inherent in state-level political dynamics.

Prof Suri’s address divided into three pivotal segments served as a beacon guiding the discourse on contemporary state politics. With precision and insight, he embarked on a journey to explore the essence of state politics in India. Drawing parallels with the structural complexities of the European Union, he shed light on the evolving nature of states, emphasising their continuous progression towards cultural pluralism, alongside the simultaneous weakening of the caste hierarchy and the persistence of significant inter-state economic disparities.

Transitioning seamlessly, Prof Suri delved into the contextual factors shaping state politics, offering a nuanced analysis of the intricate interplay of secularisation and democratisation trends. Furthermore, he articulated the shifting dynamics of leadership where national figures increasingly influence state politics blurring traditional distinctions between regional and national spheres.

He also lamented the erosion of political ideologies and the pervasive presence of corruption, signalling potential threats to democratic governance and political stability. Delivering the presidential speech, the MPISSR head Dr Gopal Krishna Sharma commended Prof Suri for his illuminating discourse, highlighting its significance in shaping the seminar’s agenda and stimulating critical dialogue.

In the beginning, Prof Yatindra Singh Sisodia, director of MPISSR and convener of the seminar, welcomed the guests and participants. Dr Pratip Chattopadhyay, co-convener of the seminar, provided a comprehensive introduction and set the stage for further deliberations on the thematic focus of the event and also offered a vote of thanks.

The inaugural session was preceded by three plenary sessions in the day wherein 15 papers were presented by speakers including Dr Hilal Ahmed, Dr Biswanath Chakraborty, Dr Manisha Madhav, Dr AKVerma and Dr Neeta Tapan. The second day of the seminar will have three more plenary sessions and 15 paper presentations followed by a wrap-up session.