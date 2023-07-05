Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Commissioner Issues Notice To APTOs Over Reduction In Tax Collection

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh on Tuesday show caused the assistant property tax officers (APTOs) posted in all zone offices of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) and threatened to withhold two salaries over low property tax collection.

In the notice issued to APTOs Bharat Malviya, Kamlesh Chavre, Santosh Sharma, Zafar Alam Ansari and Jayant Sisodia, the commissioner mentioned that the time limit on July 3, 2023 came to the notice in the review meeting it was revealed that tax collection had in fact gone down and action was not being taken against big defaulters.

Read Also Sawan 2023: Devotees Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain