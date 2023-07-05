 Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Commissioner Issues Notice To APTOs Over Reduction In Tax Collection
In all zone offices of UMC

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh on Tuesday show caused the assistant property tax officers (APTOs) posted in all zone offices of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) and threatened to withhold two salaries over low property tax collection.

In the notice issued to APTOs Bharat Malviya, Kamlesh Chavre, Santosh Sharma,  Zafar Alam Ansari and Jayant Sisodia, the commissioner mentioned that the time limit on July 3, 2023 came to the notice in the review meeting it was revealed that tax collection had in fact gone down and action was not being taken against big defaulters. 

