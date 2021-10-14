Madhya Pradesh: Middleman’ BJP leader may soon be out of party

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): BJP may show the doors to the BJP leader Shankarlal Ahirwar, who allegedly demanded money to settle the criminal case against Poha factor owner Bunty Bindal.

District president Bahadur Singh Bormundla has served a notice to Ahirwar seeking his clarification on the sensational audio clip that has gone viral in the city.

Party has given him seven days to respond. Insiders claimed that the party may bid farewell to Ahirwar after he submits his response within the stipulated duration of 7 days.

The said poha factory owner had alleged that BJP leader Shankar Ahirwar demanded Rs 25 lakh to settle a case of kidnapping and rape against him.

Bindal’s family alleged that Ahirwar flaunted his political stature and demanded money to settle the case using his clout in the bureaucracy and within the party.

He has also dropped the names of the Ujjain SP, ASP and TI of the women police station in the conversation in the alleged audio clips. Ahirwar even made an unrestrained remark about the judicial officers.

Six audio clips of Ahirwar were widely circulated among people in Ujjain. In the clips, he is heard assuring an acquaintance of the Poha factory owner that a ‘deal’has been struck. He even alleges that the state media in charge of BJP and collector are completely under his influence.

The family members of Poha factory alleged that Ahirwar kept assuring us of settling the case in our favour. But when he did not get the amount which he had demanded, he convened a press conference on Sunday and took side of the woman survivor of the case and demanded the arrest of Bunty.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 02:18 AM IST