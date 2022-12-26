e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Man kills wife for not making tea, arrested

The accused allegedly attacked his 40-year-old wife with a rolling board (used for making chapatis) after she didn't prepare tea for him, Jharda police station in-charge Virendra Singh said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 41-year-old man allegedly killed his wife for not preparing a cup of tea for him in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Ghatiya village under Jharda police station limits on Saturday, an official said.

The accused allegedly attacked his 40-year-old wife with a rolling board (used for making chapatis) after she didn't prepare tea for him, Jharda police station in-charge Virendra Singh said.

The accused then took his wife to a hospital, where he claimed that she had suffered an electric shock, he said.

However, there were no marks of electrocution on the victim's body and she later died. The accused continued to mislead the police, but the post-mortem report suggested otherwise, the official said.

The accused fled during the investigation and was later apprehended, he said, adding that the man confessed to the crime during interrogation.

