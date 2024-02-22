Madhya Pradesh: Mahakal Mandir’s Gaushala To Be Shifted | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Several decisions were taken during the meeting of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) organised in the meeting room of Shri Mahakal Mahalok Control Room under the chairmanship of collector Neeraj Kumar Singh. Shri Mahakaleshwar Vedic Training and Research Institute has been located on the premises of the institute for many years. Presently there are about 200 cows.

Due to limited space, a fence has been built for the cows to roam around. The temple committee’s land on the Ujjain border is vacant, which has been marked. It was decided in the meeting to get the cowshed constructed and shift it soon. Since the above institute is situated in a rural area, power cuts occur frequently and due to power fluctuations, major works like making laddu prasad are disrupted.

Therefore, there is a big DG in this complex. It was decided to install a set which could operate AC, a flour mill motor. Also, a water tank of 20,000-litre capacity of the PHE department is located in the institute campus in working condition. The concerned department was directed to supply water to the institute campus.

In the meeting, approval for the amount incurred on preparing Prasad of 5 lakh laddus which was sent to Shri Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on January 22 was accorded by the members. Three prestigious units of the committee are running on the premises of Shri Mahakaleshwar Vedic Training and Research Institute located at Chintaman Javasia.

VISITORS TO GET 5-STAR TOILET FACILITY

Devotees coming from all over the country to Mahakal Temple will now get the facility of 5-star category toilets. For this, the MTMC is constructing a big well-equipped toilet with about Rs 1.5 crore. Due to which the devotees coming out of the tunnel will get the facility of Mahakal Lok and Shikhar Darshan.

Two separate toilets are being constructed by the temple committee in front of the new tunnel. The special thing about this under-construction toilet is that it will be well-equipped and hi-tech like the toilets built at the airport. Temple administrator Sandeep Soni said that the toilet being built on 7,000 square feet will be able to be used by 196 people simultaneously. It will be so big that 48 women and 148 men will be able to use it at one time.