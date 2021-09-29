Madhya Pradesh: House of goons Akbar and Ankush's razed

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The local administration took strict action against the two history-sheeters of the city on Tuesday.

Chimanganj police has booked them in cases of assault and extortion and administration has imposed NSA on them. Their houses were demolished by the municipal team in the presence of the police.

The infamous goon Akbar aka Khanna spelt terror in the area. When the municipal team reached to break the house of Akbar, people in the area were shocked.

The municipal team also demolished the house of habitual miscreant Ankush in the Mohannagar area. Ankush has more than 15 cases registered against him. CSP Pallavi Shukla said that Akbar and Ankush are goons and there are more than a dozen cases registered against them. They have failed to show intent for improvement so their houses have been demolished.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 01:53 AM IST