Madhya Pradesh: General Manager inspects Bank of India branches

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): General manager of agriculture and priority sector Nitin Deshpande and general manager Lokesh Krishna reviewed the work of branches of Ujjain Zone.

Zonal manager of Ujjain Zone RK Gupta and deputy zonal manager Vinay Kumar Singh welcomed them. The officials including ZONAL MANAGER, DEPUTY ZONAL MANAGER, ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER Bhupendra Arya, all LDMs, area managers attended the review meet.

Deshpande said that Ujjain Zone has done commendable work on all parameters. He said focus should also be on and rural customers deprived of banking services should also be connected to the banking system.

They gave out shield and citation to the best performing branches in the zone and distributed letters of credit worth 35 crores to the customers of the bank.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 02:14 AM IST