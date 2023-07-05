Madhya Pradesh: Decks Cleared For Bhadoria Reinstatement As City Cong Chief

Congress’s district in-charge Shobha Ojha addresses a press conference in Ujjain on Tuesday. Ravi Bhadoria (R) and Noori Khan (L) are also seen. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress leadership has indicated that former City Congress Committee (CCC) Ravi Bhadoria would be reinstated soon. Bhadoria was divested of the responsibility on June 18, following his controversial statements that went viral on social media.

“The controversy is over and PCC chief Kamal Nath may issue letter for Bhadoria’s reinstatement anytime,” Congress’ Ujjain district in-charge Shobha Ojha told media persons on Tuesday evening.

One day before Nath’s visit to Mahidpur tehsil on June 19, Bhadoria’s audio clipping had gone viral. In the clipping he was heard making certain comments on particular committee and on some senior leaders. It created a furore within Congress as not only the Muslim leaders of the district had reportedly threatened to boycott Nath’s public meeting at Mahidpur, even State Women Congress vice-president Noori Khan had strongly objected to Bhadoria’s utterances.

In an attempt to cover-up the episodes related to the controversial statements of Bhadoria, the PCC had disinvested him of the responsibility of the presidentship of CCC. Later, AICC sent two observers Kuldeep Indora and Arjun Morwadia to investigate the matter. During their two to three stay here, both of the observers held personal meeting with prominent representatives of the particular community and submitted their report to PCC president recently.

On Tuesday evening, Congress’ district in-charge Shobha Ojha convened a press conference at a private hotel where she said that though Bhadoria’s utterances were serious and highly objectionable, the observers presented their report in his favour. While maintaining that the audio clippings were fractured, Bhadoria apologised for his statements. Noori Khan said since the party leadership took the issue sincerely and found it as a breach of discipline, she had no complaint against Bhadoria now.

Responding to volley of questions, Shobha Ojha admitted that political workers should be careful about their statements. She also said that the party has identified those who made the telephonic conversation of Bhadoria viral on the social media platform. Meanwhile, the media persons strongly protested against the acts of the organisers of the press conference who instead of allowing Ojha to speak started inviting dozens of persons on dais. Ojha expressed displeasure over such acts and apologized to the reporters.

