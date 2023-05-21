Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands strict security of EVMS kept in warehouses

Represntative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In view of upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Vivek Gupta has mailed a letter to Election Commissioner Anupam Rajan demanding that security of electronic voting machines (EVMs) be monitored.

In a release, Gupta said that special vigilance and transparency should be maintained on CRC (close result and clear) and FLC (first level clearing) of EVMs. The security of the warehouse should be taken care of by senior officer.

About 2,700 control units have come from Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru in the warehouse built near Engineering College. All of them are new. Besides, 2,730 ballot units have come from Indore and Burhanpur districts. However, VVPATs are yet to arrive.

He said that after checking the CRC process with utmost care and caution, keep it in the warehouse along with the clearance certificate. Live recording of warehouse location should be done with the high capacity recorder. New and old machines should be kept together in the warehouse. The list of all machines should be made available to the party.