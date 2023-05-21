 Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands strict security of EVMS kept in warehouses
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMadhya Pradesh: Congress demands strict security of EVMS kept in warehouses

Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands strict security of EVMS kept in warehouses

In a release, Gupta said that special vigilance and transparency should be maintained on CRC (close result and clear) and FLC (first level clearing) of EVMs. The security of the warehouse should be taken care of by senior officer.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Represntative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In view of upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Vivek Gupta has mailed a letter to Election Commissioner Anupam Rajan demanding that security of electronic voting machines (EVMs) be monitored.

In a release, Gupta said that special vigilance and transparency should be maintained on CRC (close result and clear) and FLC (first level clearing) of EVMs. The security of the warehouse should be taken care of by senior officer.

About 2,700 control units have come from Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru in the warehouse built near Engineering College. All of them are new. Besides, 2,730 ballot units have come from Indore and Burhanpur districts. However, VVPATs are yet to arrive.

He said that after checking the CRC process with utmost care and caution, keep it in the warehouse along with the clearance certificate. Live recording of warehouse location should be done with the high capacity recorder. New and old machines should be kept together in the warehouse. The list of all machines should be made available to the party.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Senior citizens leave for Prayagraj by air on free pilgrimage under Mukhyamantri...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 5,227 aspirants to appear in MPPSC prelims today

Madhya Pradesh: 5,227 aspirants to appear in MPPSC prelims today

Madhya Pradesh: UDA chairman reviews house & road construction works

Madhya Pradesh: UDA chairman reviews house & road construction works

Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands strict security of EVMS kept in warehouses

Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands strict security of EVMS kept in warehouses

Madhya Pradesh: City players win gold medals in karate contest at Nepal

Madhya Pradesh: City players win gold medals in karate contest at Nepal

Madhya Pradesh: Nursing students take out awareness rally

Madhya Pradesh: Nursing students take out awareness rally