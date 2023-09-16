Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan To Inaugurate Annakhetra At Mahakal

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate Annakshetra built at a cost of more than Rs 20 crore at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was expected to attend the inauguration ceremony. However, he would now participate in the event virtually. The administration has made preparations for the inauguration ceremony. Worship programme would be held on the ground floor and food prasad would be organised on the first floor.

Collector-cum-chairman of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee Kumar Purushottam claimed that it would be the largest Annashetra in the country where one lakh people would be able to receive food and prasad. He said that the work in the Annshetra would be done with the help of machines. Agrawal Group of Indore has borne all expenses.

AMUL MILK PLANT FOR DEDICATION

The second big plant of Amul Milk in the state is ready in Vikram Udyogpuri, near Narwar on Dewas Road. Earlier, Union home minister Amit Shah was to inaugurate it on September 20. However, after the tour was postponed, efforts were on to get it inaugurated virtually by Shah on Monday itself.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)