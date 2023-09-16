 Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan To Inaugurate Annakhetra At Mahakal
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMadhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan To Inaugurate Annakhetra At Mahakal

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan To Inaugurate Annakhetra At Mahakal

The administration has made preparations for the inauguration ceremony.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 01:48 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate Annakshetra built at a cost of more than Rs 20 crore at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was expected to attend the inauguration ceremony. However, he would now participate in the event virtually. The administration has made preparations for the inauguration ceremony. Worship programme would be held on the ground floor and food prasad would be organised on the first floor.

Collector-cum-chairman of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee Kumar Purushottam claimed that it would be the largest Annashetra in the country where one lakh people would be able to receive food and prasad. He said that the work in the Annshetra would be done with the help of machines. Agrawal Group of Indore has borne all expenses.

AMUL MILK PLANT FOR DEDICATION

The second big plant of Amul Milk in the state is ready in Vikram Udyogpuri, near Narwar on Dewas Road. Earlier, Union home minister Amit Shah was to inaugurate it on September 20. However, after the tour was postponed, efforts were on to get it inaugurated virtually by Shah on Monday itself.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Squat Outside DCCB In Ujjain, Demand FIR Against Embezzlement Accused
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Daak Ghar’ Staged On First Day Of Drama Festival In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Daak Ghar’ Staged On First Day Of Drama Festival In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Only Those Who Promote Sanatan Dharma Will Flourish In Bharat, Says Mahant Ravindra...

Madhya Pradesh: Only Those Who Promote Sanatan Dharma Will Flourish In Bharat, Says Mahant Ravindra...

Madhya Pradesh: UEC Alumni, Students Remember ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr Visvesvaraya On His Birth...

Madhya Pradesh: UEC Alumni, Students Remember ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr Visvesvaraya On His Birth...

Madhya Pradesh: MiC Expresses Concern At Snail’s Pace Of Road Widening Exercise In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: MiC Expresses Concern At Snail’s Pace Of Road Widening Exercise In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan To Inaugurate Annakhetra At Mahakal

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan To Inaugurate Annakhetra At Mahakal