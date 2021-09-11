Madhya Pradesh: Cash begging, a Curse; workshop organised

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): People beg despite the prevalence of government schemes and social institutions interventions do so because they are hired as beggars. These views were shared during a workshop organised by Swarnim Bharat Manch on ‘Cash begging, a Curse’

Statistics about children being pushed into begging is concerning. The operators of beggars’ gang kidnap small children and maim them before pushing them on road to beg, Varun Gupta, chairman of the Simhanstha Mela Authority, at Bharat Scout Guide office on the topic 'How to stop cash begging, a curse to the society'.

Diwakar Natu, in his presidential address said that begging has been going on since time immemorial, but now it has become a business. Social worker Prakash Chittauda said that nowadays the begging gang deploy young children to steal purses and gift during a wedding but they are not punished by law.

Convener of SBM Dinesh Srivastava said ex-Municipal Corporation president Prakash Chittauda was special guest.

Ex-CSP Subhash Chandra Dubey, ex-councilor Qutub Fatemi, advocate Yogesh Vyas, Saroj Agarwal from Agrawal society, Nandani Joshi from Brahmin society, ex-superintendent beggar cell Prabodh Pandya, law with Vinod Kumar Chorisia, Chetan Srivastava from Kayastha society, from Lodhi society Mahendra Singh Lodhi, District President of Balai Samaj Ajay Sisodia, Balai Samaj Women President, Sonu Malviya, Kapil Jain from We Care, Ankit Sharma, social worker Phoolchand Jaria, Kailash Yadav of Consumer Protection Committee, Yash Jaiswal, Vijay Joshi, Monu Nigam, Sonam Akhand, shared their views. Narendra Malviya conducted the event and vote of thanks was given by Renuka Malviya.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:33 AM IST