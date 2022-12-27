Madhya Pradesh: Astrologer robbed of Rs 15L gold, diamond rings in Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two miscreants who pretended to be duplicate key makers in Arpita Colony on Indore Road cleaned the almirah of an astrologer’s house. They fled with a bag full of gold and diamond rings. The cost of stolen items has been estimated at Rs 15 lakh.

Astrologer Prabhat Kumar Soni lives in house number 122 of Arpita Colony. He has made an office on the ground floor of the two-storey house and lives in a same hall with his younger brother Pratap Narayan Soni. His nephew income tax inspector Manoj Kumar Soni and Arvind Kumar Soni live with the family on the upper floor. Manoj Soni went on duty on Monday, while Arvind went to Chintaman Ganesh temple. Meanwhile, his uncle and astrologer Prabhat Kumar Soni and father Pratap Soni were on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, two persons who made duplicate keys were roaming in the colony calling for people if they wanted to get duplicate keys made. Since the lock of Prabhat Kumar’s almirah was not working properly, he called both the youths to the house. Dressed in jeans, pants and white shirts, the two opened the almirah and started making keys. And at the same time laid their hand on the bag of rings kept in the almirah.

The bag contained 27 gold and diamond rings and a gold coin which was used by during worship. After a while, the key makers feigned illness and left the house. After they left Prabhat found out that the bag of rings was missing. Nephew Manoj Soni said that rings and gold coins worth about Rs 12 to 15 lakh were in the bag. The other lockers of the almirah are closed and after they are opened the whole theft will be known. A report has been lodged at Nanakheda police station.