Madhya Pradesh: After court’s order land worth Rs 130 crore freed

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three hectares under possession on the Ganesh Ginning Factory premises worth Rs 130 crore came back in the fold of the government on Thursday.

Amid opposition from the possession-holders a joint administrative team comprising revenue and Ujjain Municipal Corporation staff removed the encroachment from the land and installed a board declaring the possession of the government over the land.

Residents of the firm complex were given a week to vacate the land after which they staged a protest. They raised slogans against the administration’s decision of making the move during the festive season.

The erstwhile Gwalior State allotted this land to the Customs and Excise Department. After Independence, the customs department was functional under the central government while the excise department was under state government. It was during this time that the land was made private by forged documents. The case was presented in the High Court then later transferred to the lower court. The eighth additional district judge declared the land as government land on Wednesday.

The affected lot were in deep shock after the action. They lamented the fact that the administration acted in haste and disturbed their life. The officials should have served the affected lot notices giving them sufficient time before taking such a step, said an affected person.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 02:24 AM IST