Karwa Chauth: Married women wish for husband’s long life

UJJAIN: Scores of hindu married women observed day long fast with traditional fervor on the occasion of Karwa Chouth on Thursday. With all the faith and love for their soul mates, they observed ‘nirjalaa’ fast and gained the blessings for long life for their better halves. The women broke their fast after drinking water from their husband’s hand, from an earthen pot called ‘karwa’. Women of Punjabi community celebrated Karwa Chouth with full zeal and enthusiasm at a hotel where they performed worship and lit the lamps.

According to Hindu priests, on the day of Kartik Chaturthi of Krishna Paksh as per Hindu calendar, the deity moon is worshipped by married women with rituals while unmarried girls worship lord Shiva and Gouri on the occasion of Chaturthi to obtain blessings for better married life.

The markets of the city were decked with Karwa sellers. City’s beauty parlours, saree shops and jewellery shops were seen with good flow of customers across the city. Women were seen adorned with resplendent clothing and makeup for celebrating Karwa Chouth.

Women throng at Chouth Mata temple: Long queues were seen at the temple of Karwa Chouth Mata located near Hotel Shanti Palace at bypass. Women worshipped the goddess and took her blessings. The temple management committee offered ‘sindur’ to married women.