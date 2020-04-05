DIWALI IN MAHAKAL CITY: People thank Corona warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nation-wide call to light candle and earthen lamps in balconies and terraces of their houses after switching off lights on April 5 between 9 pm 9.09 pm for 9 minutes evoked a huge response at the Temple Town at Ujjain on Sunday night. In their bid to give a tough fight to dreaded coronavirus, people gave final touches to their preparations before 9 pm in support of the call and by 9.10 pm it seemed as if the people in the city celebrating Diwali. Not only the residential areas, but even the commercial areas of the city were decked-up with diyas and candles. Youngsters across the city also set off firecrackers.