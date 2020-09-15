Coronavirus in Ujjain: 59 more tests positive, tally near 2,400 mark

With 59 more persons testing corona positive on Tuesday, the tally of patients in Ujjain district has reached 2,369 mark. The death toll is 83.

Among the new patients only 4 are asymptomatic and 19 among them are women. Names of 4 government servants, 3 healthcare workers, 2 students, policemen and court employees each, and a railway employee, a bank/financial institution/insurance employee, a farmer, a milkmen, a photographer, a driver and a fisherman each have made it to the list of persons who have tested positive for corona.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 7.50 pm, out of 1,052 sample reports received on the day, 59 persons including 55 from Ujjain city and 1 each from Khachrod, Barnagar, Tarana and Ghattia have tested positive for corona. A number of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

Overall, 453 patients, 194 of them symptomatic, are undergoing treatment. Samples of 78, 657 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 59 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 1,833.

NOTICES ISSUED TO 2 ABSENTEE DOCTORS

Collector Asheesh Singh on Tuesday issued show cause notices (SCN) to two private doctors namely Dr Vipin Porwal and Dr Nilesh Damor. They have been charged for their absence from the roster duty at Government Madhav Nagar Covid-19 Hospital.