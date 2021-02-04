Coronavirus in Ujjain: 3 from city test positive

Ujjain: Three more persons tested positive for corona taking the district tally to 5,159 on Wednesday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 201 sample reports received on the day, 3 persons (all from Ujjain City) including 2 women tested positive for corona. An 8-year-student is among the new patients. Overall 45 patients, 17 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment.

Samples of 1, 67, 009 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 5 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,011.