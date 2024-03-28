IPL 2024: KTR Lauds SRH Batting; Netizens Ask Him How Can He 'Enjoy IPL When Sister Kavitha Is In Jail'

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad set a new record scoring 277 runs in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians in their home match. The Sunrisers have broken the previous record of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The internet has hailed this victory with motivating comments and special appreciation for batsman Abhishek Sharma, who has set the new fastest 50 record for SRH.

Former Telangana minister and BRS leader K T Ramarao lauded Hyderabad batsmen for their historic feat.

KTR, as he is popularly known, posted on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "What an absolutely incredible display of power hitting by the SRH batsmen today !!! A new record in IPL; 277 runs in 20 overs !! Take a bow lads Thank you for entertaining Hyderabad."

What an absolutely incredible display of power hitting by the SRH batsmen today !!! A new record in IPL; 277 runs in 20 overs !!🎉



Take a bow lads 👏 Thank you for entertaining Hyderabad — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 27, 2024

However, his comment was criticised by users. One user, Harish Mali remarked, "Your sister Kavitha ji in jail and you are enjoying the IPL..."

Your sister Kavitha ji is in jail & you're enjoying the IPL.... 🙄 — Harish Mali (@HarishMali06) March 27, 2024

K Kavitha, your sister is in jail sir.



And here you're enjoying IPL.#SRHvMI — The Political Animal (@ThePoliAnimal_) March 27, 2024

Another user reminded KTR of all the scams while his party was in power in the state.

True spirit 🔥🔥. Phone tapping case , liquor scam, kaleswaram scam , kannarao arrested in land case , sister arrested in liquor scam , and resting in thehaar jail, father is not doing well, party is scattered. What a chilling phenomenon bro 😎. True spirit — JP (@jpnamburi) March 27, 2024

The match took place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, where the SRH posted 277 for 3 and beat Mumbai Indians, giving a noteworthy flip to the history of T20. Before this milestone, 'RCB' was at the top of the list with 263/5 against 'Pune Warriors' in 2013. While 'LSG' won with a dazzling 257/5 against the Punjab Kings in 2023,.

The 'Sunrisers Hyderabad' have secured 4th place in the international T20 record, while Nepal, Afghanistan and the Czech Republic are listed as the top three warriors.