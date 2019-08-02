The upcoming new Sarovar Portico, Dindi

With 80 operational hotels in 50 destinations in India and overseas, Sarovar Hotels and Resort recently announced the signing of a new hotel in the Godavari Delta of Andhra Pradesh. Dindi. Sarovar Portico, Dindi offers travellers picturesque beauty, pristine backwaters and a bounty of options to choose from.

From Antervedi Beach to Peruru Heritage Village, and Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary to Sri laxmi Narsimha Swamy Temple, Dindi is full to the brim with beautiful places to visit. After renovation, the hotel will have 50 aesthetically designed rooms including suites, with a view of beautiful lilies and lotus ponds. Other facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, spa, dining area and indoor meeting and banquet space for business meets and social event. This is Sarovar’s second hotel in the state of Andhra Pradesh after Marasa Sarovar Premiere, Tirupati.