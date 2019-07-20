Regent Seven Seas Cruises announces 120-Night Asia-Pacific cruise

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the world’s leading luxury ocean cruise line, opened reservations last week for its newest Navigate the World– Elements of the Pacific voyage, which is distinct from previous world cruises.

Enabling luxury travellers to appreciate the natural elements that formed some of the world’s most inspiring regions, the “Elements of the Pacific”-themed world cruise embarks in January 2022 on a 120-night, roundtrip journey from San Francisco, California, circumnavigating the inspiring Pacific Rim aboard the award-winning, all-suite, all-balcony Seven Seas Mariner.

It sails to 17 countries and 59 distinct ports of call with 18 overnight stays, while providing access to 43 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and nearly 300 free shore excursions.

“Our 2022 world cruise itinerary, tours and events present an unrivalled experience to the growing number of luxury travellers craving to visit stunning and culturally enriching Asian Pacific destinations,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“There is no better way to traverse this wondrous part of our world than in the company of like-minded friends in the care of the best staff and crew on the ocean.”