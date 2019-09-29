‘Little Poland’ in Kolhapur

Teresa Ewa Labus was all of four when her family was deported from war ravaged Poland to Russia. “It wiped out all we had. India gave me the first happy childhood memories I can remember,” reminiscences the grand old lady who wound up as a refugee with thousands of her fellow Poles in Kolhapur and Jamnagar between 1942 and 1946. She was fortunate. Like Jews, Gypsies and others, Poles too were despatched to concentration camps after Nazi Germany invaded Poland on September 1, 1939 and stomped across Europe unleashing World War II.

Eighty years after the outbreak of this devastating war, thousands of persecuted Polish refugees managed to make their way by land and sea to India and settle in Jamnagar in Gujarat and Valivade village, a half hour drive from Kolhapur, which became their home away from home.