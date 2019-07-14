Kerala Musings: Falling in love with God’s own country

Ti ti thara thai thai thom, ti thai thag tai tai tho…

The chants were getting louder and louder. The expressions on faces of the onlookers varied from anger, disgust, shock and thrill to sheer ecstasy…. Screams, shouts, jostling for space and an absolute exuberance was the order of the moment, as the long serpentine shapes rushed over the waters with tremendous speed and energy. And then there was a huge roar, thunderous claps, whistles and screams….

This is not an account of any riot scene – but the tremendously popular boat race of the Chundan Valloms or the Snake boats of the backwaters of Kerala, India. We were witnessing the Nehru Trophy Boat Race that was being organised like every year, on the second Saturday of the month of August. These 130-odd feet long speeding boats with their sterns raised like the hood of a snake were powered totally on adrenaline, each manned by over a hundred trained rowers. They were egged on by fierce competitive spirit and thunderous spectators. Motivating them further was group of highly vocal singers on board each boat with their traditional instruments, loudly chanting ‘Ti ti thara thai thai thom, ti thai thag tai tai tho…’ and other highly rhythmic notes called Vanchipattu. The oars seemed to keep pace with the fast chants and so did the tempo of the team.

While only one team was destined to win the race, the competition itself truly reflected excellent team spirit, integration and amity of the people. These races for centuries have added colour, song and splendour to the celebration of Onam and have now become inseparable from the life of the community, which is so dependent on boats.