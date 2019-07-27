Ireland’s Galway: A west coast gem

The Quay’s is an implausible spot to catch live music, uninhibited old-style music session hits you full blast in the evenings! I begin at Taaffe’s, followed speedily by Tig Cóilí across the street.

Though if you are in the mood for a native Irish dress and tweed; keep rambling up Quay Street crossways to High Street and visit Ó’Máille!

A TERROIR BASED MICHELIN DINNER

On offer is genuine wild and seasonal cuisine with finest ingredients, sourced from the vicinity whenever possible.

JP McMahon gathers the local produce and channels them through his creative and polished cuisine, overflowing with flavours and humble of the product. Don’t miss the pleasant fresh fish, cooked the same day it is caught.

Lovers of wine will be seduced by an outstanding wine list culled from a handpicked selection. Exclusive moments to be lived for both the eye and the palate’s enjoyment as excellence, honesty and uprightness are JP McMahon’s cooking principles.

THE CLADDAGH RING

The two gripped hands holding a heart represent loyalty, love and friendship; the past of where these gorgeous rings come from is one of Ireland’s slighter known stories.

Johnathan Margetts is the property owner of the first Claddagh Ring Company T. Dillon and Sons in Ireland, who have been creating these rings since 1750, is now the oldest Irish jewellers in existence. At the rear of his shop in Quay Street, Jonathan has a small museum open for free during the shops opening hours.