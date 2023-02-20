Coron to El Nido: The Ultimate Beach Hopping Itinerary

Photo by Robin P on Unsplash |

Are you looking for an incredible beach-hopping itinerary that will take you from Coron to El Nido in the Philippines? If so, you've come to the right place! This post will guide you through a memorable journey that will take you to some of the most stunning beaches and islands in the region. From crystal-clear waters to breathtaking sunsets, this is the ultimate beach-hopping adventure.

Arrive in Coron

The first stop on your beach hopping adventure from Coron to El Nido is the stunningly beautiful Coron. This vibrant town is a hot spot for nature lovers, boasting some of the best beaches and marine life in the Philippines . From its famous freshwater lagoons to its majestic white sand beaches, Coron is sure to amaze. Take a stroll along the stunning shores of Coron Bay and then head out to the stunning Maquinit Hot Springs.

Explore Coron Town

Coron Town is the perfect place to discover unique shops, delicious restaurants, and stunning views. Start your day with a walk around Coron Town's waterfront. Here, you'll find several open-air restaurants with amazing views of the bay. Take in the fresh sea air as you stroll past local shops and eateries. If you're feeling adventurous, try one of the town's popular kayaking tours or take a speedboat ride to nearby islands.

Relax at Maquinit Hot Springs

Head over to Maquinit Hot Springs in Coron for a soothing and rejuvenating experience. Located near the town of Coron, this natural hot spring boasts a network of warm pools, surrounded by lush vegetation and large rocks . The thermal waters will offer you a relaxing and peaceful atmosphere, making it perfect for soaking up the sun while swimming around in the naturally heated pools.

Ferry to El Nido

On the fifth day of your trip, it's time to move on from Coron to El Nido. The journey between these two destinations will take around 4 to 5 hours by ferry, depending on the boat you are taking. During this journey, you will get to enjoy the incredible views of the ocean, passing through many beautiful islands and coves. There are plenty of activities to do in El Nido, including swimming in its crystal-clear waters, snorkeling, scuba diving, kite surfing, and even island hopping.

Tour A around El Nido

Tour A will start at the Big Lagoon, where you can swim and snorkel in crystal-clear turquoise waters, or simply take in the beauty of the surrounding limestone cliffs. You will then move onto the Small Lagoon, with its clear blue waters, unique rock formations, and colorful coral reefs. Your next stop on Tour A will be Seven Commandos Beach, set against a backdrop of lush green forests and mountains. The adventure will end at Shimizu Island, known for its beautiful white sand beaches.

Depart from El Nido

After a full week of beach hopping from Coron to El Nido, it’s finally time to say goodbye to this beautiful paradise. As you depart from El Nido, look back and remember all the amazing things you did during your journey from Coron to El Nido – from exploring Coron Town and Maquinit Hot Springs to touring around El Nido and its spectacular beaches.

