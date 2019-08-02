1 on 1 with Hari Ranjan Rao, Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

What is the MPTB’s roadmap for the second half of 2019 as far as the promotion of Madhya Pradesh as a tourist destination is concerned?

Moving forward, the MPTB is working strategically towards getting foreign and domestic tourists to plan longer vacations; promote explored (travel circuits) and offer new experience circuits in different segments to the tourist exploring heritage, culture, adventure and wildlife destinations. Such as Gwalior Fort, State Archaeological Museums, Raja Mahal at Orchha, Tribal Museum in Bhopal, rock shelters Bhimbetka, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Kanha National Parks. Apart from these, the MPTB is consciously growing towards industrial sustainability with a commitment of value, beyond business. We, in the light of green initiatives and turning to eco-friendly practices, look forward to build MP as a growing green destination for travellers from all over the world.

Why should a traveller consider Madhya Pradesh as a holiday destination?

Because Madhya Pradesh has so much to offer with a high standard of travel services for travellers visiting central India. Madhya Pradesh has three UNESCO World Heritage Sites- Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, Khajuraho Temples and Sanchi stupa. The exciting line up for the year has cultural festivals like Khajuraho Dance Festival, Tansen Sangeet Samaroh, Lokrang, Pacmarhi Utsav and many more. One can experience heritage runs at different destinations like Mandu, Orchha, Pench National Park and Khajuraho. Sound and light shows are also organised at various destinations like Mandu, Orchha, Khajuraho, Gwalior and Sanchi. We believe in making the state comfortable for every visitor. Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC) offers a wide variety of accommodation choices to suit different budget and staycation; from holiday homes, to retreats, to forest lodge, boat clubs and luxury resorts. We also have few adventure and camping activities for the younger youth.

MPTB is known for having some of the best promotional media campaigns, ads and TVCs in the country. Is there any new campaign in the offing?

Madhya Pradesh Tourism is active on all social media platforms; we have created a number of small videos to promote various activities and unique things of a destination to create awareness about our rich culture, natural heritage and new properties. As you know Madhya Pradesh Tourism has been aggressively promoting tourist destinations on different social media platforms. A series of TVCs were made to promote beautiful destinations and various activities. They are always globally appreciated and have won numerous awards. For e.g. – our recent TVC titled “Memories of Destination” won a silver and a bronze lion for its spectacular editing and rhythmic music respectively in Cannes Film Festival, 2018.

Is there any focus in particular on the inbound international traveller by the MPTB?

Madhya Pradesh is continuously attracting inbound international travellers by taking part in national as well as international exhibitions and organising road shows featuring its key attractions. On the same lines, “Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart” (MPTM) has become one of the iconic annual events which attract the travellers from across the world. We look forward to participating in SATTE, GITB, TTF, WTM, ITB exhibitions in 2019. One of the key objectives of participating in these events is to leverage Madhya Pradesh as a destination throughout the year and to increase the arrivals of national and international tourists and to promote inbound tourism in the state through B2B meetings.