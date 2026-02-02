Why General Naravane’s Unpublished 'Four Stars of Destiny' Became A Parliamentary Flashpoint

Four Stars of Destiny is yet to see the light of the day | PM

A heated debate erupted in the Lok Sabha on Monday during the Budget Session as Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi cited General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir, Four Stars of Destiny.

The session turned volatile when Gandhi referenced a magazine article containing leaked excerpts from the former Army chief's manuscript, sparking a direct confrontation with the Treasury benches.

In an effort to push back against allegations that the Congress party lacks patriotism, Gandhi highlighted a specific passage regarding Chinese manoeuvers during the border standoff.

While General Naravane’s memoir has not been "banned" by a court, its publication has been indefinitely delayed by the government.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Indian Army intervened just before its scheduled release in early 2024 to review the manuscript for potential breaches of national security and service rules.

The book provides a rare, "behind-the-curtain" look at the 2020 border standoff with China. Naravane recounts a critical night in August 2020 when Indian and Chinese tanks were "eyeball-to-eyeball" at Rechin La. The disclosure of high-level political-military communication during such a sensitive conflict is considered a major breach of traditional protocol for retired officials.

Furthermore, a significant reason for the delay is Naravane’s candid account of the Agnipath recruitment scheme. In leaked excerpts, he claimed the scheme caught the Navy and Air Force completely off guard.

He revealed that the Army’s original "Tour of Duty" proposal was intended as a small-scale pilot project, but the final version was far more sweeping than military leadership had envisioned.

The government’s intervention is grounded in the Central Civil Services (Pension) Amendment Rules, 2021, which prohibit retired security officials from publishing material related to their former organisation without prior clearance.

Since the General did not obtain a "No Objection Certificate" before the manuscript reached publishers, the MoD ordered a line-by-line review.

Reacting to the prolonged review process last April, the retired General quipped: “I think it is maturing, like aged wine. The longer it’s there, it becomes more and more vintage; of greater value.”

In October, he reiterated that while his job was to write the book, it remains the publisher’s responsibility to secure the necessary permissions from the Ministry of Defence.