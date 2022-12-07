When's the best time to post on Instagram for likes?

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Like every other social media site and search engine, Instagram changes its algorithm every so often. Those changes, well, change what the site looks for and how users interact with it. Changes that have been made in the past few years have made it difficult share visible posts on the platform. Now, Instagram gives priority to posts that are made by the friends and family of users and reduces the likelihood of business-related posts being placed in the queues of users. The platform offers even less weight for business-related posts that feature links that are likely to direct people away from the social media app.

Given these changes, it’s imperative that, as a business owner, you make changes to the way you interact with and post on the social media platform if you want to ensure that your targeted audience and followers will be able to actually see what you’re posting. That said, the time you post makes a huge difference in your visibility, as posting at times when your followers and the audience you are targeting are most likely to interact with their accounts but that don’t coincide with the time when the majority of people are uploading content is crucial. As you can probably guess, trying to figure out when is the best time to post can be a pretty difficult dance.

If you’re wondering when is the best time to post on Instagram, keep on reading for some valuable information.

Best Times to Post

While we wish that we could provide you with a definitive time to post on the social media platform, the truth is, we really can’t do that; neither can anyone else, as there are just too many variables that come into play. The majority of studies that have examined this have examined the best time for Instagram posts, the results depend on time zones, and the same time zones aren’t made in recommendations on all posts. Most surveys used central time in the United States in their findings.

Though you’re likely going to post multiple times a week, several studies have revealed that the best times for posting on Instagram are as follows:

Day of the Week: Thursday Time of the Day: 2 pm to 3 pm on Thursdays, 11 am on Wednesdays, 10 am on Fridays

Noting the variations in the different studies that have been conducted, in order to determine the best time to post, it’s would be better to look at a larger selection of times instead of just a single best time to post on Instagram. Anyway, if you really want to success, the you’re going to want to post to the social media platform more than once a week.

Engagement is a Top Priority

Of all of the different variables that come into play when determining your success on Instagram, engagement is one of the foremost priorities. While each company and industry are different, the majority of businesses aim to build as much engagement as they possibly can. This includes likes and comments, of course, as well as views, shares, and direct messages. In other words, there isn’t a clear-cut definition in terms of engagement, but that does mean that all interactions are include between you and your followers.

Use Compelling Content

There’s a major difference between just content and content that is compelling. Compelling content performs significantly better and generates much higher engagement rates. Conversely, ho-hum, average, blah content really isn’t going to do much for you, so it isn’t even worth creating. You need to add post times into the mix, however, because even if you generate compelling content, if you don’t share it at the right time, no one is going to see it, and if people don’t see it, well, what’s the point? There’s no doubt that there have been tons of incredible content shared on Instagram that has been totally lost over the years just because it was posted at the wrong time and as such, those who would be interested in that engaging content never had the chance to actually see it and interact with it! Give the current state of the algorithms that Instagram is using, this is extremely relevant.

