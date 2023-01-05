e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsWATCH VIDEO: Bajrang Dal activists protest against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, vandalise mall in Ahmedabad

WATCH VIDEO: Bajrang Dal activists protest against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, vandalise mall in Ahmedabad

'Pathaan' marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screen in a full-fledged role after five long years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Bajrang Dal activists protest against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, tear up posters in Ahmedabad mall |
Follow us on

The Bajrang Dal workers protested on Wednesday against the promotion of Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Pathaan' at a mall in the Karnavati area of Ahmedabad.

Bajrang Dal puts out video on Twitter of their portest

A video has been put out on the Twitter handle of Bajarang Dal, a right wing group. In the video, the members of the group can be seen tearing up posters of the movie and also vandalising the mall premises.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to netizen who called Pathaan a 'disaster', asked actor to take retirement :...
article-image

What is the 'Besharam Rang' controversy?

It all started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra called Deepika's outfit in the song "objectionable" and warned the makers to "correct them" or they will be forced to mull whether to stall the film's release. He also objected to the saffron and green bikinis which Deepika wore in 'Besharam Rang'

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan release postponed, titled changed? Here's the truth
article-image

About 'Pathaan'

'Pathaan' marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screen in a full-fledged role after five long years. Also starring Deepika and John Abraham, the film is a high octane spy-actioner in which all the three stars will be seen packing some intense punches.

'Pathaan' is scheduled for a Republic Day weekend release on January 25.

Read Also
Pathaan trailer starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham to release on THIS date
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH VIDEO: Bajrang Dal activists protest against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, vandalise mall in...

WATCH VIDEO: Bajrang Dal activists protest against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, vandalise mall in...

Amazon Layoffs: 'We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles,' says CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon Layoffs: 'We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles,' says CEO Andy Jassy

Delhi Airport issues fog alert for passengers, 12 trains delayed in North India

Delhi Airport issues fog alert for passengers, 12 trains delayed in North India

Noida Crime: Swiggy delivery agent dies after being dragged for 500 meters under the car

Noida Crime: Swiggy delivery agent dies after being dragged for 500 meters under the car

Mumbai Police wants property owners to provide tenant details on website

Mumbai Police wants property owners to provide tenant details on website