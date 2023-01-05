WATCH VIDEO: Bajrang Dal activists protest against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, vandalise mall in Ahmedabad

ON CAMERA: Bajrang Dal activists protest against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, tear up posters in Ahmedabad mall |

The Bajrang Dal workers protested on Wednesday against the promotion of Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Pathaan' at a mall in the Karnavati area of Ahmedabad.

Bajrang Dal puts out video on Twitter of their portest

A video has been put out on the Twitter handle of Bajarang Dal, a right wing group. In the video, the members of the group can be seen tearing up posters of the movie and also vandalising the mall premises.

What is the 'Besharam Rang' controversy?

It all started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra called Deepika's outfit in the song "objectionable" and warned the makers to "correct them" or they will be forced to mull whether to stall the film's release. He also objected to the saffron and green bikinis which Deepika wore in 'Besharam Rang'

About 'Pathaan'

'Pathaan' marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screen in a full-fledged role after five long years. Also starring Deepika and John Abraham, the film is a high octane spy-actioner in which all the three stars will be seen packing some intense punches.

'Pathaan' is scheduled for a Republic Day weekend release on January 25.