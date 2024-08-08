 TRAGIC! Snake Charmer Gets Bitten By Cobra While Rescuing It From A House In Maharashtra's Gondia, Dies Later (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsTRAGIC! Snake Charmer Gets Bitten By Cobra While Rescuing It From A House In Maharashtra's Gondia, Dies Later (VIDEO)

TRAGIC! Snake Charmer Gets Bitten By Cobra While Rescuing It From A House In Maharashtra's Gondia, Dies Later (VIDEO)

In a tragic incident, a snake charmer in Gondia, Maharashtra lost his life after he was bitten by a cobra while rescuing it. He was rushed to the hospital, however succummed to the venom during the treatment. Video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab taken from the video | X

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Gondia district, a snake charmer died after being bitten by a deadly cobra. The deceased identified as Sunil Nagpure (44) known for his dedication of rescuing and rehabilitation of snakes, recieved a call on Monday about a cobra been sighted in a house in Karanja area of Gondia.

Nagpure reached the site immediately to capture the snake. However, in the process of capturing and putting the cobra in the safety bag, it bit Nagpure on his hand. Nagpure was rushed to District General Hospital, but he succumbed to the venom during the treatment.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting

A video of Nagpure bitten by the cobra has surfaced on social media. It can be seen in the video that at the time the snake charmer was putting the cobra in the bag, it tried to escape and bit him on right hand. Nagpure was not wearing any gloves for safety and prevention.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s Body To Be Donated To State-Run Medical College...

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s Body To Be Donated To State-Run Medical College...

Bengaluru: 'Speak In Kannada Not Hindi', BMTC Bus Conductor Attacks Passenger Over Change In...

Bengaluru: 'Speak In Kannada Not Hindi', BMTC Bus Conductor Attacks Passenger Over Change In...

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From...

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From...

New York Times Changes Controversial 'Hindus In Bangladesh Face Revenge Attacks' Headline After...

New York Times Changes Controversial 'Hindus In Bangladesh Face Revenge Attacks' Headline After...

Kangana Ranaut Slapped With ₹40 Crore Defamation Notice For Sharing Rahul Gandhi's Morphed Photo...

Kangana Ranaut Slapped With ₹40 Crore Defamation Notice For Sharing Rahul Gandhi's Morphed Photo...