TRAGIC! Snake Charmer Gets Bitten By Cobra While Rescuing It From A House In Maharashtra's Gondia, Dies Later (VIDEO)

Screengrab taken from the video | X

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Gondia district, a snake charmer died after being bitten by a deadly cobra. The deceased identified as Sunil Nagpure (44) known for his dedication of rescuing and rehabilitation of snakes, recieved a call on Monday about a cobra been sighted in a house in Karanja area of Gondia.

Nagpure reached the site immediately to capture the snake. However, in the process of capturing and putting the cobra in the safety bag, it bit Nagpure on his hand. Nagpure was rushed to District General Hospital, but he succumbed to the venom during the treatment.

A video of Nagpure bitten by the cobra has surfaced on social media. It can be seen in the video that at the time the snake charmer was putting the cobra in the bag, it tried to escape and bit him on right hand. Nagpure was not wearing any gloves for safety and prevention.