US: 6 shot on beach near vacation rentals in South Carolina; shocking videos surface |

On Friday, a shooting occurred on the beach in South Carolina, where six people were shot around a group of teenagers gathering. The incident took place at around 5:20 p.m. behind the Sea Cabins vacation rental community in the Isle of Palms. According to authorities, a large group had gathered on the beach under the pier for senior skip day. There were a couple of altercations, and during one of them, several shots were fired, said Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett in a press conference.

At least five of the victims are believed to be teenagers, and the sixth is an adult. They were all taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) with non-life threatening injuries. Officials have detained several people on weapons charges and are questioning them. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, responded to the scene and are assisting local authorities.

Cornett stated that several firearms were recovered, but it's unclear whether they were used in the shooting. The beach has been cleared while authorities continue their investigation.