Tunisha suicide case: Sheezan reluctant on sharing email id password; his lawyer says no need for it because...

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan | Instagram

Mumbai: The Vasai court on Saturday sent TV actor Tunisha Sharma's death case accused, Sheezan Khan, to 14-day judicial custody. The Waliv police had asked the court for Mr Khan's custody, but the court rejected the demand. According to the police, Mr Sheezan was not cooperating with the investigation and he is hiding his email password.

Khan's lawyer argued that his phone is with the police and there is no need for Khan's custody for it. Khan's lawyer also said that since his mobile is with the police, they can crack the password with the help of an expert.

Home-cooked food application in court

Mr Sheezan's lawyer submitted four applications on the behalf of his client seeking home-cooked food on the jail premises. He has also asked that his hair notbe cut while he is in custody and also for security inside the jail. The lawyer submitted that Sheezan is seeking permission to use an inhaler for his asthma. The accused's counsel also sought permission for visits from family members and lawyers while in custody.

Hearing the application, the court has given permission for medicines and home food, but the hearing will be held on January 2 on cutting the hair. The court has sought an answer from the jailer regarding hair cutting and a decision will be taken after the jailer's reply. The court said that Khan's lawyer and family can meet in the jail as per the jail manual. While hearing the application for providing security to Khan in the jail, the court said that the security and counseling will be done according to the jail manual.

Sheezan's sisters raise questions

Sheezan Khan's sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naazz have issued a statement slamming the media for the way their brother has been 'targeted'.

They also asserted that people should think and analyse the overall situation before putting all the blame on their brother, requesting everyone to use their 'common sense'.

The statement reads: "It breaks our heart how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call 'Ghor Kalyug'. Where's the research of some media portals before reporting things? Where's the common sense of the masses? For all the people demeaning Sheezan - ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people!

"The journalism standards of a certain section of media have stooped so low that it only functions based on TRP. And you are their consumer. It's equally your responsibility to report news with unreliable sources," the statement read.