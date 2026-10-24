Trump Eases US Tariffs On Canadian Imports Ahead Of Midterm Elections

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US President Donald Trump's administration announced tariff exemptions for selected Canadian imports on Friday, just two weeks before the November 3 midterm elections, while introducing fresh duties on other products.

According to the White House, the exemptions cover plywood sheets, certain paper products, machinery and refrigeration equipment.

The decision comes amid strained trade relations between Washington and Ottawa following the breakdown of bilateral negotiations in August.

Read Also Trump Administration Weighs More Tariffs After Canada’s Retaliation

Tariff Relief Could Benefit Republican Senator Susan Collins

The tariff exemptions could provide political relief to Republican Senator Susan Collins, who faces a strong Democratic challenge in Maine, a state bordering Canada.

Collins said on social media that she had secured exemptions for products essential to Maine's agricultural industries, including blueberry, potato, apple and seaweed producers.

She explained that local farmers depend on specialised Canadian machinery and packaging materials that are either unavailable domestically or expensive to replace.

Democrats are targeting her Senate seat as part of their campaign to regain control of Congress.

Canada's economy has been affected by Trump's tariffs on automobiles, steel, aluminium and lumber, contributing to job losses and weaker economic growth.

The country has also entered a technical recession following two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

New 50% Tariffs On Canadian Goods From Oct 30

While removing duties on certain imports, Washington announced fresh tariffs covering products such as carpets, specific valves and waste materials.

Some affected goods will face import duties of 50% beginning Oct 30.

The administration is replacing certain tariffs imposed under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 with levies on dozens of additional items.

Earlier measures introduced after trade negotiations collapsed affected approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian goods, representing 5.5% of Canada's exports to the US.

Those restrictions covered products ranging from hockey sticks to cement.

The two economies remain closely connected, with approximately 70% of Canadian exports destined for the American market.

Since returning to office, Trump has imposed extensive tariffs on trading partners, arguing that existing arrangements disadvantage the US.

He has also linked some threatened trade restrictions to political and foreign policy objectives.