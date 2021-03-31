Tata Sons releases pledged shares of TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Motors, Tata Consumer Products

The promoters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Motors and Tata Consumer Products have released shares in these companies. In a short span of time, various companies of Tata Group informed the exchange that Tata Sons have released some pledged shares last week.

TCS’ promoter Tata Sons released a pledge on 6.69 crore shares (1.81 per cent equity). In Tata Motors, the promoter released 2.36 crore pledged equity shares (0.7 per cent equity).

Tata Sons releases pledge on 1.77 crore shares (0.56 per cent equity) of the utility company, Tata Power.

Tata Sons releases pledge on 75.6 lakh shares (0.63 per cent equity) in Tata Steel as well. In the case of Tata Consumer Products, known for products like Tata Tea, Tetley, Vitax, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Grand Coffee among others, also informed the exchange that the promoter has released the pledge shares on 48.39 lakh shares (0.53 per cent equity).

These are all listed Tata Companies that have informed the exchange about this activity by their promotor, Tata Sons.