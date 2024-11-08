Special NIA Court Allows Activist Gautam Navlakha To Visit Ailing Sister

Activist and former journalist Gautam Navlakha | Twitter

The special NIA court on Thursday permitted activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to travel to Delhi for two months to be with his ailing elder sister.

Navlakha had approached the court for modification of the bail order granted last year, which restricted his movement to city limits.

The prosecution opposed the plea, apprehending that he may influence witnesses or skip the trial.

The court ruled out these possibilities and allowed the plea but with several conditions. Navlakha has been asked to furnish details of his mobile phone number on which video call facility is available, furnish his travel details, and deposit his passport in the court before leaving the city.