SMCA All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament Begins From Friday

The Prestigious All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament , organized by SMCA Chess School, is all set to begin from today at the **Russian house, Peddar Road, Mumbai.

The five-day event will feature intense competition as players from across India battle for FIDE rating points and prestigious prizes.

The tournament will officially start with **Round 1 at 3:30 PM** on October 11th, and continue through till October 16, 2024, with multiple rounds played each day.

Tournament Director, Durga Nagesh Guttula, assured, "We have made the best possible arrangements for all players, from high-quality playing conditions to excellent facilities, ensuring that every participant can focus on their games. This promises to be a fantastic event."

The tournament will be inaugurated by Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, who has been invited as the Chief Guest for the opening ceremony.

This classical-format tournament will follow a time control of **60 minutes + 30 seconds increment per move**, giving participants ample time to strategize and deliver their best performances. With Prize fund of 3 lakh rupees , trophies, e-certificates, and valuable FIDE rating points at stake, the event will see participation from players across various age groups and skill levels.