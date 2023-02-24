Shocking! Warangal medico injects herself with poison after being harassed by senior; case of love jihad, alleges BJP

Image credit: Twitter

Warangal: Repeated harassment at workplace by a senior doctor made a first-year postgraduate student of Warangal's Kakatiya Medical College attempt suicide on Wednesday.

As reported by TOI, police said that the first-year student, Dharawath Preethi, injected herself with a harmful substance in the staff room at MGM Hospital in Telangana's Warangal. Preethi was later found by other doctors who immediately started her treatment, however, later they shifted her to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad when her condition deteriorated.

Preethi's condition critical

As per the report, Preethi suffered multi-organ failure and her heart was not functioning properly.

Based on a complaint by Preethi's father, a case was filed against the accused, a second-year student Saif under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe ( Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In the complaint her father said that on Wednesday when Preethi sought permission to leave early it was turned down by Saif. He also claimed that she was not even allowed to use the washroom. He mentioned Preethi had told him about the alleged harassment several times in past also.

Police is probing the kind of harassment she underwent and is in process of asking her colleagues and other who were privy to the issue.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Bonala Kishan informed that they are probing the incident from all angles.

Meanwhile, Mattewada police took the senior Dr Said who was accused of harassing her into custody on Friday.

Governor assures justice

On Friday, Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan met Preethi’s family at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad and assured justice would be done.

In addition to this, Telangana health minister, T Harish Rao said a full-fledged inquiry will be conducted in the suicide attempt case of Preethi.

Giving a communal twist to the incident, earlier today, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay termed Preethi’s suicide attempt a case of “love jihad”

