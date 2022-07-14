Sensational: PFI's mega plot to establish Islamic rule in India by 2047

Excerpts of the internal document ' states that the organisation would bring back the glory of Islam in India |

Patna: The eight-page document titled 'India 2047- Towards rule of Islam in India' was recovered after Bihar Police on July 13 busted a potential terror module with some links to extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and arrested two accused from the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna for indulging in anti-India activities.

A third accused was arrested today. The arrested duo Mohd Jallauddin a retired police officer of Jharkhand and Athar Parvez, is a former member of the banned organisation Students' Islamic Movement of India and a current member of the PFI and SDPI.



Excerpts of the internal document marked 'not for circulation' states that the PFI is confident that even if 10 per cent of the total Muslim population rally behind it, the organisation would "subjugate the majority community to their knees and bring back the glory of Islam in India." "To achieve this goal, this roadmap has been prepared to be kept in mind by all the PFI leaders and accordingly guide the PFI cadres, in particular and Muslim community, in general towards this goal," it added.

"All our frontal organisations including Party should be focussed on expanding and recruiting new members. We would begin to recruit and train members into our PE department wherein they should be given training on attacking and defensive techniques, use of swords, rods, and other weapons," the PFI document read.

The PFI document, as identified by Bihar police, also enumerated plans to recruit "loyal Muslims" into government departments including executive and judicial positions as well as the Police and the Army. According to the document the PFI also plans to "create a split between RSS and SCs/STs/OBCs" by projecting the organisation as an outfit interested only in the welfare of "upper caste Hindus".

The document stated that those against their interest are to be "eliminated". "These PE cadres would also act as a safeguard against the influence of security forces by our opponents," it said. Actionable points outlined in the document included 'Establishment of Grievances', mass mobilisation- Inclusiveness, Outreach and Engagement (mobilisation), a PFI in every house, recruitment and training of members, collection of information against Sangh/Parivar leaders.

The document said that "in the scenario of a full-fledged showdown with the State, apart from relying on our trained PE cadres, we would need help from friendly Islamic countries. In the last few years, PFI has developed friendly relationship with Turkey, a flagbearer of Islam. Efforts are on to cultivate reliable friendship in some other Islamic countries."

After the raid and the arrest of the two accused, the Assistant Superintendant of Police (ASP), Phulwari Sharif Manish Kumar, said an excerpt from the eight-page-long document recovered from the document talks about "subjugating coward majority community and bringing back the glory".

"Two indulging in anti-India activities were arrested. For the past two months, the accused had people from other states coming in. Those coming were changing their names while booking tickets and while staying in hotels," the police official said. He said an FIR has been lodged against a total of 26 people of which 3 people have been arrested.

Kumar said that the arrested Parvez's younger brother had gone to jail in 2001-02 bomb blasts in the state after SIMI was banned. The police official added that Parvez also raised funds in lakhs. He said locals were taught to use swords and knives in the name of martial arts and the accused instigated others towards religious violence.

"On July 6-7, in the name of martial arts, locals were taught to use swords and knives. They instigated others toward religious violence. We have CCTV footage as well as witness accounts. Parvez also raised funds in lakhs, ED is being involved for the same," said Kumar. (ANI)