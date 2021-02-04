Results: SBI Q3FY21 standalone net profit falls to Rs 5,196 crore

State-run State Bank of India reported a net profit of Rs. 5,196 crore in Q3FY21 as compared to Rs 4,574 crore in Q2FY21, an increase of 13.60 per cent sequentially. However, year on year (yoy) net profit has come down by 6.93 per cent.

The bank registered an operating profit of Rs 17,333 crore in Q3FY21 as compared to Rs 16,460 crore in Q2FY21, an increase of 5.31 per cent sequentially. Meanwhile, year on year, the operating profit has come down by 4.88 per cent. The net profit for 9M FY21 is at Rs 13,960 crore -- increased by 27.99 per cent.

Total deposits grew at 13.64 per cent year on year, out of which current account deposit grew by 11.33 per cent yoy, while saving bank deposits grew by 15.99 per cent yoy.

The net NPA ratio at 1.23 per cent is down 142 bps yoy and 36 bps qoq, whereas gross NPA ratio at 4.77 per cent is down 217 bps yoy and 51 bps qoq.